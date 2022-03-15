Get this 180-hour CompTIA Security+ certification training for just $49 today

If you spend even a short amount of time online, you probably realize how prevalent cybercrime is. Wish you could help fight against it? You might be able to do that with the right IT skills. The Complete 2022 CompTIA Cyber Security and PenTest Super Bundle has over 180 hours of training that can prepare you for a career fighting cybercrime, and it’s available for $49.

This package allows students to learn employable skills in the cyber security field. Students can prepare to take several CompTIA certification exams with this training, including their coveted Security+, PenTest+, CySA+, and CASP+ credentials. If they pass, they’ll be ready to apply for IT positions that involve fighting hackers and making money while doing it.

How much money? Well, the median salary for a CompTIA Security+ professional was over $81k in 2017. And the number of available jobs has risen every year since. So, as demand goes up, so do the salaries.

This education is provided by iCollege, a trusted resource for CompTIA courses that’s been around since 2003 that has trained students worldwide. When you add up all the benefits and consider the low cost of enrollment, then the potential here is remarkable.

Get this six-course training today for just $49 or under $9 per course.

The Complete 2022 CompTIA Cyber Security & PenTest Super Bundle – $49

See Deal

Prices subject to change.