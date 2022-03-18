This 13-hour, beginner-friendly coding training is just $29 this week

Jobs are being lost in almost every industry. But the tech field seems fairly immune, and particularly so in the coding sector. Interested in becoming a programmer but aren’t sure how to get started? Then the Coding 101 Bootcamp Beginners Bundle may be an ideal resource at just $29.

Students who purchase this package can discover some of today’s most relevant coding languages including Python, C++, JavaScript, Java, HTML and more. They’ll learn the syntax, find out how to apply each one, and since they’re all presented in a beginner-friendly way, they’re suitable for all.

All the content in this pack is delivered by the highly-rated instructors at Zenva Academy, a world-class training resource that’s trusted by over 1 million learners and developers. If you need to learn how to code, then Zenva should be your go-to. That only adds to this bundle’s overall value, which is already stellar.

What sets this bundle apart from other coding courses is that this one gives you so many options. Instead of learning just one language, you can learn several languages all at once. And all you’ll pay is just $29, which is a steal when you consider how much content is included.

The Coding 101 Bootcamp Beginners Bundle – $29

See Deal

Prices subject to change.