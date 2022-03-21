Attention collectors: The five-star rated Librarian Pro is just $30 today

Even the most ardent collector finds it challenging to keep track of everything they own. And that’s precisely why Librarian Pro was created. It helps you track all of your collections — stamps, comics, games, books, or what have you — so that nothing gets inadvertently lost.

Librarian Pro is an easy-to-use platform that’s compatible with both Mac and Windows PCs. You simply enter or even import your collection, and the software does the rest. It’ll integrate with web-based sources to fill in the missing information. You can use it to sort by specific criteria and create unlimited databases.

And even entrepreneurs can benefit from it. It lets them log items that have been borrowed, assign due dates, and apply late fees. It provides them with detailed sales statistics too, so they’ll know what’s working and, more importantly, what’s not. This is why it’s received a stellar rating of 5 out of 5 stars by users on MacUpdate.

Got a collection that needs to be tamed? Then Librarian Pro is a must purchase, especially since lifetime licenses are discounted right now by 70 percent, dropping the final price to just $29.99.

Librarian Pro: Lifetime License – $29.99

