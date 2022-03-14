Rock out for less with this one-day sale on Anker headphones and earbuds

It’s a good day to groove to the sound of savings. Amazon has a one-day sale on Anker Soundcore wireless headphones, which includes over-the-ear headphones and true wireless earbuds. There are three different models available. The sale lasts until just before midnight on Monday evening, Pacific time.

First up we have the Anker Life Q30 over-the-ear headphones for $60, which is down from the usual $80. These cans feature around 40 hours of playtime, a custom equalizer via a smartphone app, and active noise cancelling. According to the company, the headphones use their dual microphones to filter out up to 95 percent of low frequency ambient sound.

Next, we’ve got the Anker Life P3 earbuds for $60 instead of the usual $80. These are noise canceling earbud. They come with 6 onboard microphones and a wireless charging case.

Finally, we have the Anker Life Q35 over-the-ear headphones for $97.49. That’s down from $130. The Q35s have multi-mode active noise cancelling, a 40 hour playtime between charges, and a transparency mode for when you need to filter in environmental noises so you don’t get totally lost in your portable sound cave.

