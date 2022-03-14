Save $50 on this lightening fast Logitech mouse

A new mouse can boost your gaming experience by making your in-game reactions faster. Today, Amazon is selling a solid wireless gaming mouse at a good price. The Logitech G Pro is $79.69. That’s a a savings of $50.

The G Pro features a jaw dropping 25,600 DPI sensor, meaning the slightest hand movement will send your mouse cursor careening across the display. If you’ve never had an ultra-sensitive gaming mouse before, we’d recommend setting the device to 2,000 DPI and then slowly work your way up.

In addition to the sensor, Logitech says this mouse has a one millisecond polling rate. It also has blue LED lighting.

Fair warning: If you’re new to the world of high DPI pointing devices, you’ll have a hard time going back to those sluggish office mice after this.

[Today’s deal: Logitech G Pro wireless mouse for $79.69 at Amazon.]