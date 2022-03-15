Blanket your house in fast Wi-Fi with this Netgear mesh router for $240

It’s a good day to bump up your home network. Amazon is selling the Netgear Orbi Pro three-pack Wi-Fi 6 mesh system for $240. That’s a savings of $160.

Mesh systems are fantastic since they blanket a large area in a single wireless network. In this case, the Netgear Orbi Pro three-pack covers up to 6,000 square feet using one router and two extenders. The router features three Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and one Gigabit WAN port. The extenders have 4 Gigabit LAN ports. Netgear says the network can support up to 40 devices at one time.

You can use this mesh system as a single network or you can set it up with multiple devices. You could use one for your smart home devices and another for your guest Wi-Fi.

This mesh system has Wi-Fi 6. it covers a wide area, and right now it’s available at an awesome price.

[Today’s deal: Netgear Wi-Fi 6 Orbi Pro mesh system for $240 at Amazon.]