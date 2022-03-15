Home
Blanket your house in fast Wi-Fi with this Netgear mesh router for $240

Amazon is selling the three-pack Netgear Orbi Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh system for its best price yet.
Ian Paul
Ian Paul
PCWorld
Three Netgear Orbi Pro units bundled together.
Netgear

It’s a good day to bump up your home network. Amazon is selling the Netgear Orbi Pro three-pack Wi-Fi 6 mesh system for $240. That’s a savings of $160.

Mesh systems are fantastic since they blanket a large area in a single wireless network. In this case, the Netgear Orbi Pro three-pack covers up to 6,000 square feet using one router and two extenders. The router features three Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and one Gigabit WAN port. The extenders have 4 Gigabit LAN ports. Netgear says the network can support up to 40 devices at one time.

You can use this mesh system as a single network or you can set it up with multiple devices. You could use one for your smart home devices and another for your guest Wi-Fi.

This mesh system has Wi-Fi 6. it covers a wide area, and right now it’s available at an awesome price.

[Today’s deal: Netgear Wi-Fi 6 Orbi Pro mesh system for $240 at Amazon.]

, Contributor

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

