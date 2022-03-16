This $332 Acer laptop has a beautiful 1080p display

Cheap laptops are everywhere these days, but not everything is as good as it seems. Those rascally computer companies are trying to convince us that a laptop with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is a steal at $500. Well, we’re having none of that malarkey around here. We found a solid deal at Amazon. The Acer Aspire 5 with a Ryzen processor and 128GB of onboard storage is just $332. That’s down from the usual $400 and a savings of $68.

This laptop features a Ryzen 3 3350U Zen 2 CPU with four cores (no threads) and a maximum boost to 3.5GHz. It also has 4GB of RAM, 128GB of NVMe SSD storage, and the screen is a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display.

For connectivity, this laptop is packing 802.11ax Wi-Fi and it has Amazon Alexa built-in if you like that kind of thing. As this is a somewhat underpowered machine, it has Windows 11 Home in S Mode. That means it will only install and run apps in the Windows Store.

This laptop would be good for general use (similar to a Chromebook), but with the possibility to run Windows apps when you need it. It’s not a full-time PC, but if you need something as a “satellite” device when you’re not at home with your primary computer, this one will fit the bill.

[Today’s deal: Acer Aspire 5 for $332 at Amazon.]