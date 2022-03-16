Level up your gaming gear with this HyperX wireless headset for just $50

Gaming with speakers is nice, but nothing replaces the immersive nature of a headset that nuzzles up to your ears and delivers those sounds straight to your eardrums. Today, you can get a good deal on a budget gaming headset at Amazon. The online retailer is selling the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wireless headset for $50. That’s a savings of $30.

This headset features 7.1 channel virtual surround sound via HyperX’s Ngenuity software. It has an onboard volume slider and the swivel microphone automatically mutes when you push it up. The microphone also has noise-cancelling, which helps prevent any exterior sounds from getting through.

We haven’t reviewed the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core, but we did review the wired non-Core version. We gave it a modest 3.5 out of 5 stars. “The Cloud Stinger provides solid sound, serious comfort, and an attractive design for anyone who just needs a “good enough” headset without any wallet-shock,” we said.

Both the Stinger and the Stinger Core feature 40mm drivers, but the non-Core version has stereo sound with no capability for virtual surround sound like today’s headset.

This is a pretty good deal if you’re looking for a budget headset.

[Today’s deal: HyperX Stinger Core wireless headset for $50 at Amazon.]