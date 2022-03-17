Tidy your house with this one-day sale on Ecovacs robot vacuums

If you don’t have a robot vacuum yet, you’re missing out on all that hands-free cleaning time. Today, however, you can jump into the autonomous floor cleaning revolution at a good price. Amazon has a one-day sale on Ecovacs robot vacuums. The deal includes just two models, but both are popular options. The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Thursday evening.

The first is the Deebot Ozmo N7 robovac for $280. That’s $70 cheaper than the most recent price. This vacuum features a mop cleaning option, laser navigation, and Lidar-assisted object avoidance. The vacuum part has a maximum 3200Pa suction and it can map out multiple floors of your home. Ecovacs says battery life runs up to 110 minutes.

Next up, we have the Deebot N8 Pro+ for $480. That’s down from $700. This robot vacuum also has a mop feature, but it’s a lot stronger at 2,600Pa suction. It has LiDar navigation, carpet detection to boost suction when necessary, and multi-floor mapping. It also comes with a self-emptying station, reducing the amount of times you have to get rid of all that yucky dust and dirt between cleaning sessions.

If either of these are in your price range, they’re definitely well worth a look.

[Today’s deal: One-day Evovacs robot vacuum sale at Amazon.]