Save up to 55% on Razer headsets and keyboards, today only

If you’re in the market for some gaming peripherals, Amazon’s got the sale for you. The online retailer has a one-day sale on Razer gaming gear. The sale is limited, but includes a few keyboards, a headset, and even something to make your mobile gaming more exciting. The deals end just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening. Here are our top picks from the sale.

First up, we have the Razer Kraken gaming headset for $36. That’s down from $50. This headset has a retractable noise isolating microphone. The ear cushions are loaded with gel to help with cooling and it features 7.1 virtual surround sound (for Windows only).

Next, we have the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard for $100. That’s down from $160. We gave this non-mechanical keyboard four out of five stars in our review. This keyboard has linear optical switches, Chroma RGB lighting, and dedicated media keys.

Finally, we have the Razer Kishi mobile game controller for Android for $40. This gamer set-up usually sells for $55. It features a USB-C connector and console-like controls to turn your smartphone into a more powerful gaming machine.

[Today’s deal: One-day Razer gaming sale at Amazon.]