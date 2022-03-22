Stay powered up on the go with this Anker charging gear sale at Amazon

It’s a good day to charge up your mobile gear. Amazon is throwing a one-day sale on Anker charging accessories with everything from cables to power banks and wireless chargers.

Here are our top three picks from the sale. The deals end just before midnight Pacific time on Tuesday evening, so don’t delay if any of these deals catch your eye.

First up we’ve got the always interesting Anker PowerCore Solar power bank for $30, down from $40 to $50. This power bank features a 10,0000mAh battery, a built-in flashlight, and an IP64 rating that makes it splash-proof and dust resistant. As its name suggests, it also includes solar panels to charge up a bit in direct sunlight while you’re hiking or hanging out at the beach.

Next up we have the Anker PowerWave Sense Pad for $27, down from $35. This wireless charger is Qi-certified and comes with the charging pad itself, as well as a wall adapter and charging cord. The charging pad has an attractive non-slip design, and is perfect for anyone who has a compatible phone.

Finally, if the charging pad doesn’t do it for you, how about a wireless charging station for $30? The Anker Wireless Charging station (pictured at top) typically sells for $42. The charging station has a PowerWave Sense stand for charging the phone and allowing you to view it at the same time. There’s also a spot for charging an Apple Watch, and the set comes with a cable and a wall charger.

[Today’s deal: One-day Anker charging accessories sale at Amazon.]