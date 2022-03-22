This $400 Dell Inspiron laptop is a killer deal (because it’s usually $690)

Dude, you gotta get a Dell today, because it’s cheap. The computer retailer is selling an Inspiron 15 3000 for $400, down from an MSRP of $689. There’s no time limit on this deal, but Inspiron deals tend not to last more than a few days at most.

This Inspiron 15 3000 would be an excellent day-to-day laptop for a student or office worker, or as a “satellite” device to take on the road when you can’t be near your desktop.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 256GB of onboard storage, and 8GB of RAM. The processor is the quad-core, eight-thread Intel “Ice Lake” Core i5-1035G1 with a maximum boost to 3.6GHz.

That processor is a little on the old side since most current laptops typically come with an 11th-gen processor. Nevertheless, this Core i5 should handle everyday tasks with gusto. It’ll be fine for productivity, including monster spreadsheet files. It can also handle photo editing, some casual video editing, as well as the usual video streaming, web surfing, email, and so on.

Other key specs for this laptop include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, SD card reader, one standard USB 2.0 port, two standard USB 3.2 ports, and one HDMI 1.4.

If you want a new laptop this deal is an excellent time to get one—unless you need a laptop with a ton of storage. That 256GB SSD will be fast, but it isn’t massive. It’s a standard loadout for laptops in this price range though.

[Today’s deal: 256GB Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $400 at Dell.com.]