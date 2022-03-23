Razer’s DeathAdder v2 Pro wireless gaming mouse is cheaper than ever

If you want to point and click to take down the enemy faster than ever, we’ve got the mouse for you. Amazon is selling the Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro wireless gaming mouse for $60, down from the usual $70 to $90 and the all-time low.

Razer’s DeathAdders are one of the most popular choices for gaming mice because they’re just so dang comfy. They also have a lot of programmable buttons, and a high DPI sensor. In addition, they have RGB lighting and sometimes, as with this model, a wireless connection.

The DeathAdder v2 Pro features a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, which is crazy fast. Unless you’re experienced with high DPI mice you should try using a DPI setting that’s a little more reasonable as you transition from a typical office mouse to a gaming mouse. Fortunately, you can adjust the DeathAdder v2 Pro’s DPI settings up or down on the fly using Razer’s Synapse software. That means you can adjust how fast the mouse is maneuvering in-game, as well as speed up or slow down when your just gliding across your desktop.

The mouse also has 8 programmable buttons, and Razer says you can get up to 70 hours of battery life with this mouse.

Razer gaming mice are excellent tools, and the DeathAdder v2 Pro is on sale for an excellent price—its best ever. Don’t miss this deal.

[Today’s deal: Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro for $60 at Amazon.]