Samsung’s blazing-fast T7 Touch Portable SSD just got a massive discount

If you need a good external SSD for back-ups, a media library, or even storing some games, we’ve found the deal for you. Amazon is selling the 1TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable for $130. That’s the all-time low, falling well below its $190 MSRP and beating out its more common $160 price tag by a solid amount.

We reviewed the T7 Touch Portable, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. At the time it was one of the fastest external SSDs we’d tested, and two years later it’s still holding on to the runner-up spot for best performance for an external SSD in our round-up of external drives.

The T7 Touch Portable has sequential write speeds up to 1,050 megabytes per second, and read speeds up to 1,000 MB/s. In our review, we found that those promised speeds were about right, making this an excellent external drive.

As its name implies, Samsung’s also added a fingerprint scanner to the drive in order to keep your stuff a little more secure. This drive is not FIPS certified, meaning it’s not meant for enterprise environments. But for keeping your home accounting spreadsheets a little bit safer it’s just fine.

A 1TB external SSD is an excellent option for getting a mix of awesome speeds and capacity, and right now this drive is available at its best price ever.

[Today’s deal: 1TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable external SSD for $130 on Amazon.]