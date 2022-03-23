Home / PCs & Components
Samsung’s blazing-fast T7 Touch Portable SSD just got a massive discount

Amazon's dropped the price of the 1TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable external SSD to its cheapest yet.
If you need a good external SSD for back-ups, a media library, or even storing some games, we’ve found the deal for you. Amazon is selling the 1TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable for $130. That’s the all-time low, falling well below its $190 MSRP and beating out its more common $160 price tag by a solid amount.

We reviewed the T7 Touch Portable, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. At the time it was one of the fastest external SSDs we’d tested, and two years later it’s still holding on to the runner-up spot for best performance for an external SSD in our round-up of external drives.

The T7 Touch Portable has sequential write speeds up to 1,050 megabytes per second, and read speeds up to 1,000 MB/s. In our review, we found that those promised speeds were about right, making this an excellent external drive.

As its name implies, Samsung’s also added a fingerprint scanner to the drive in order to keep your stuff a little more secure. This drive is not FIPS certified, meaning it’s not meant for enterprise environments. But for keeping your home accounting spreadsheets a little bit safer it’s just fine.

A 1TB external SSD is an excellent option for getting a mix of awesome speeds and capacity, and right now this drive is available at its best price ever.

[Today’s deal: 1TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable external SSD for $130 on Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

