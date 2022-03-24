This $430 Asus VivoBook would make a great everyday laptop

Staples is all about laptops in recent days, and we’ve found a solid deal for a good day-to-day computer. The office supply store is selling an Asus VivoBook 15 for $430. This laptop has an MSRP of $620 and, while it has the typical downside of sub-500GB storage, it makes up for that with a better processor and more RAM.

This Asus VivoBook 15 features an Intel “Ice Lake” Core i5-1035G1, which has four cores, eight threads, and a maximum boost to 3.6GHz. While it’s not Tiger Lake, it’s more than capable for running Windows and whatever desktop programs you want to have save for graphically intense stuff like video editing. The display is 15.6 inches with a resolution of 1080p. Plus, it’s packing 256GB of onboard NVMe storage and 12GB of RAM.

The laptop is running Windows 10 Home in S Mode, but it’s Windows 11 ready. Although it’s running S mode, this PC should have no issue with the full version of Windows. In fact, it’s advisable to do that one-way upgrade given the amount of RAM and processing power this laptop has.

If you need a good laptop for travel, this is an excellent choice, especially for under $500.

