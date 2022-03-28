Get lifetime access to 1TB of secure Koofr cloud storage for just $170

Cloud storage provides a convenient way to keep your files accessible and safe from harm. Unfortunately, it can also be expensive, which is one reason why Koofr Cloud Storage’s lifetime subscription packages, which require only a one-time payment, might be worth looking at.

Unlike some other cloud storage services that require users to renew annually, Koofr’s lifetime subscriptions don’t need to be extended. Instead, you pay just once, and then your allotted storage — up to 1TB — is yours to use forever. That makes Koofr way less expensive in the long run and an affordable option if you’re on a budget.

Plus, Koofr is fast, placing no size limits on individual files. Everything is encrypted, so your uploads are safe too. And there are plenty of positive user reviews on G2, GetApp, and Trustpilot if you want to see what some of their actual customers are saying about it.

The bottom line? If you want cloud storage that’s easy-to-use and budget-friendly, then you can’t go wrong with Koofr. And right now, their lifetime 1TB option is on sale for just $169.99 — hundreds less than what you’d otherwise pay.

Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB) – $169.99

