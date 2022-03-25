Support Ukraine with this awesomely stacked Humble Bundle

If you’re looking for a way to support Ukraine, Humble Bundle has an option for you. The company is offering a Stand With Ukraine Bundle with 125 items. The bundle is set to expire in a little over five days. The bundle has raised more than $19 million for various charities including Razom for Ukraine, the International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the bundle will go to the aforementioned charities to provide humanitarian relief to refugees and citizens of Ukraine.

The minimum contribution for this bundle is $40, but you can pay more if you want to.

There are too many items in this bundle to discuss them all, but here are some of the highlights. First, there’s Metro Exodus from the Ukranian-Maltese video game studio 4A Games. In our review, gave Metro Exodus 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. Other popular games in this bundle include Kerbal Space Program, Quantum Break, and Superhot.

If you’re interested in learning how to program, the bundle includes the No Starch Press book Automate the Boring Stuff with Python by Al Sweigart. There’s also some software such as Ashampoo Photo Optimizer 7, a number of game development courses, and some printable 3D models in the STLS format for your next D&D session.

It’s an awesome bundle with proceeds going to the best cause you’ll find all year.

[Today’s deal: Stand With Ukraine Humble Bundle at HumbleBundle.com.]