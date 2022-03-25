Grab a lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $120

Tablets make great secondary devices, especially smaller ones. They’re easier to hold and they slip nicely into a backpack without taking up too much space. Today, you can get a fantastic tablet at a very good price. Amazon is selling the 32GB Samsung Tab A7 Lite for $120. That’s better than the $130 to $159 it usually sells for.

This tablet features an 8.7-inch TFT display with 1340-by-800 resolution. It has an SD card slot to add up to another terabyte of storage. It’s running Android 11, with Samsung’s usual overlay of course, and you get two months free of YouTube Premium for just buying this tablet.

The tablet is loaded with a 5,100mAh battery to keep things running and the processor is an ocata-core Mediatek Helio P22T. Plus, it’s packing 4GB of RAM. It also has 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The 8 mega-pixel camera isn’t incredible, but it’ll get the job done. Video capture is 1080p at 30 frames per second as well.

This is a solid Android tablet and right now it’s available at an excellent price.

[Today’s deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $120 at Amazon.]