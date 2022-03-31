Get a two-year Flip Booklets Basic Plan for just $99

Want a better way to showcase your products online? Then you might want to take a look at Flip Booklets. It’s simple to set up and fast to use, and since two-year subscriptions have been discounted 72 percent to just $99, it’s pretty affordable.

Flip Booklets lets you take a collection of PDF pages and transform them into digital catalogs, magazines, brochures, and other types of marketing media. It, essentially, renders your media far more interesting to look at. It might increase your chances of making a sale or landing a client, which is especially important if you want your business to be competitive.

With a two-year Basic Plan, you can make as many as ten books up to 15MB in size. You’ll be able to embed them onto your website, choose how you want people to view them, and you’ll get analytics that tell you what’s drawing the most attention.

And it works, which is why Flip Booklets has received a lot of attention from around the web, including Fox News, USA Today, NBC, and CNN. If you do business online and want to maximize the effectiveness of your marketing, then Flip Booklets can help. Two-year Basic Plans are on sale now for just $99.

Flip Booklets Basic Plan: 2-Yr Subscription – $99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.