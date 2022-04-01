Normally $599, this full-featured remote desktop is just $99 today

You can’t physically be in the office 24/7. So, for those times when you have to step away, there’s DeskRoll Pro. Plus, their two-year subscription package is on sale right now for 83 percent off — just $99 — so it’s an ideal time to give it a try.

DeskRoll Pro is a web-based remote desktop that you can use with any system equipped with an HTML5 web browser, including mobile devices. This opens the door to a number of potential use cases. For instance, DeskRoll Pro lets you access your computer desktop remotely, allowing you to work on projects while you are away. Or, if you work in IT, you could help team members resolve technical issues from afar.

It works across platforms, so you won’t have to worry about potential compatibility problems. You also don’t need admin rights — DeskRoll Pro is entirely web-based and totally secure.

Users gave DeskRoll Pro plenty of praise. It’s earned stellar ratings of 4.5 out of 5 stars on G2 and 9.8 out of 10 on TrustRadius. The point? If you need a remote desktop, this one is a great option. Right now, you can get a two-year subscription for just $99.

