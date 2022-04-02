Save 83% on a lifetime subscription to PixelHost WordPress Hosting

Web hosting can be pretty expensive, especially if you have to renew every year. But, unlike many service providers, PixelHost is pretty affordable. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to their Starter package for 83 percent off for a limited time.

PixelHost provides comprehensive WordPress hosting ideal for bloggers, small businesses, freelancers, digital agencies, and more. The company boasts an interface that’s easy to use, great uptime stats, unmetered bandwidth, and ultra-fast servers. Plus, you’ll enjoy a high level of security to keep your site safe from threats.

But where PixelHost truly shines is in how little it costs, especially in the long term. You only have to pay a one-time subscription fee of $59, which grants you a lifetime of service. That may amount to considerable savings, particularly if you plan to run your website continuously for the foreseeable future.

PixelHost WordPress Hosting: Lifetime Subscription – $59

