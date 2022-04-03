Get a lifetime subscription to TabsFolders, normally $240, for just $29

Most people are expected to multitask. That means managing several projects simultaneously and checking in on each throughout the day, which can be time-consuming. Want a way to help save some of that time? Then a lifetime subscription to TabsFolders, on sale for only $29, might be just what the doctor ordered.

TabsFolders lets you quickly capture, manage, and share bookmarks. Imagine, for a moment, that you are working on an enormous research project. You have about a couple of dozen tabs open, but unexpectedly, you have to give your attention to something else. With TabFolders, those tabs will be instantly captured and preserved for when you return. It, essentially, allows you to switch between projects easily without losing any of your work.

And if you work in a team environment, TabsFolders can be a gamechanger. It offers instant synchronization so everyone knows the latest information. And you can share bookmarks easily on social media sites and even on your own domain with CNAME sharing.

TabsFolders was featured on Product Hunt and professionals from across a range of industries have raved about its effectiveness. If it can help them, then there’s a good chance it could help you too. At just $29, the risk is practically nil.

TabsFolders: Lifetime Subscription – $29

See Deal

Prices subject to change.