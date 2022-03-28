This Dell Inspiron laptop has a beautiful display and is only $400

It’s a good day to get an excellent laptop at a reasonable price. Dell is selling a 256GB version of the Inspiron 15 3000 for $400. That’s $175 off of the sticker price.

This version of the Inspiron 15 is packing an Intel “Ice Lake” Core i5-1035G1. The CPU has four cores, eight threads, and a max boost to 3.6GHz. It also has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe solid state drive. The display is 15.6 inches at 1080p resolution. That’s an excellent set of specs for working with heavy duty spreadsheets, Word documents, presentations, Outlook, and so on.

This laptop also has 802.11ac Wi-Fi, HDMI 1.4, two USB 3.2 ports, and one USB 2.0. There’s even an SD card. Plus, Dell’s already loaded this with Windows 11 Home.

The only drawback is the limited amount of storage. That’s why this laptop is better suited as a travel laptop or perhaps for a student who’s storing text documents in the cloud. The SD card will help, but retrieving data from it will be dramatically slower than an SSD.

[Today’s deal: 256GB Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $400 at Dell.com.]