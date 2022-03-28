Home / Laptops
Deal

This Dell Inspiron laptop has a beautiful display and is only $400

Dell's knocked $175 off the MSRP for the 256GB Dell Inspiron 15 3000.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
A black Dell laptop on a white background facing front.
Dell

It’s a good day to get an excellent laptop at a reasonable price. Dell is selling a 256GB version of the Inspiron 15 3000 for $400. That’s $175 off of the sticker price.

This version of the Inspiron 15 is packing an Intel “Ice Lake” Core i5-1035G1. The CPU has four cores, eight threads, and a max boost to 3.6GHz. It also has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe solid state drive. The display is 15.6 inches at 1080p resolution. That’s an excellent set of specs for working with heavy duty spreadsheets, Word documents, presentations, Outlook, and so on.

This laptop also has 802.11ac Wi-Fi, HDMI 1.4, two USB 3.2 ports, and one USB 2.0. There’s even an SD card. Plus, Dell’s already loaded this with Windows 11 Home.

The only drawback is the limited amount of storage. That’s why this laptop is better suited as a travel laptop or perhaps for a student who’s storing text documents in the cloud. The SD card will help, but retrieving data from it will be dramatically slower than an SSD.

[Today’s deal: 256GB Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $400 at Dell.com.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

    Related:
  • Laptops
  • Gear
  • Deals

, Contributor

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Recent stories by Ian Paul:

Coupon Codes