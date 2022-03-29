File your taxes with H&R Block Tax Deluxe for just $10, today only

Today. you can get a ridiculously cheap software package to get your taxes done on time. Newegg is selling the H&R Block 2021 Deluxe for $10 after the checkout code EMCBQ2839. This sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Tuesday evening and applies only to the Windows download.

H&R Block 2021 Deluxe is for your federal taxes only. It doesn’t include the state package, which isn’t on sale right now. Still, if you want to make life easier for what you have to submit to Uncle Sam, this is a nice package to get for just $10.

H&R Deluxe 2021 can easily import your W-2, 1099, and 1098 forms as well as last year’s return. It also has reporting assistance for income from investments, home sales, retirements, and so on. There’s help for maximizing mortgage interest and real estate tax deductions, too.

In addition to the assistance in the software itself, H&R Block has a help center with more than 13,000 articles available.

Don’t put off doing your taxes. This sale is a real steal.

[Today’s deal: H&R Block 2021 Deluxe for $10 after checkout code EMCBQ2839 at Newegg.]