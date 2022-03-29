Home / Laptops
This MSI laptop with an RTX 3060 inside is an absolute steal at $800

Best Buy is selling an MSI gaming laptop with a high refresh rate monitor and an RTX 3060 for $300 less.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
an MSI laptop with a red backlit keyboard
MSI

If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, we’ve got a great deal for you. Best Buy is selling the MSI GF65 gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for $800. That’s down from an MSRP of $1,100.

There’s a lot to love about this laptop. You can expect pretty much no compromises 1080p gaming and over 60 frames-per-second on Ultra graphic settings. Going beyond 60 FPS will largely depend on the game. Still, hitting 60fps on most games without having to dial down the graphics is a big selling point.

The MSI has a 15.6-inch display at 1080p resolution with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The processor is kicking butt with six cores, twelve threads, and a maximum boost to 4.5GHz. It’s the “Comet Lake” Intel Core i5-10500H, which came out at the end of 2020, but it’s still an excellent processor, especially with all those cores.

If there’s a downside to this rig, it’s the 8GB of RAM. That’s not a huge deficit, but 16GB is usually the sweet spot for gaming.

The bottom line is that this is a nice gaming machine at an unbeatable price, even in this age of slowly declining graphics card prices.

[Today’s deal: MSI GF65 for $800 at Best Buy.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

