This MSI laptop with an RTX 3060 inside is an absolute steal at $800

If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, we’ve got a great deal for you. Best Buy is selling the MSI GF65 gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for $800. That’s down from an MSRP of $1,100.

There’s a lot to love about this laptop. You can expect pretty much no compromises 1080p gaming and over 60 frames-per-second on Ultra graphic settings. Going beyond 60 FPS will largely depend on the game. Still, hitting 60fps on most games without having to dial down the graphics is a big selling point.

The MSI has a 15.6-inch display at 1080p resolution with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The processor is kicking butt with six cores, twelve threads, and a maximum boost to 4.5GHz. It’s the “Comet Lake” Intel Core i5-10500H, which came out at the end of 2020, but it’s still an excellent processor, especially with all those cores.

If there’s a downside to this rig, it’s the 8GB of RAM. That’s not a huge deficit, but 16GB is usually the sweet spot for gaming.

The bottom line is that this is a nice gaming machine at an unbeatable price, even in this age of slowly declining graphics card prices.

[Today’s deal: MSI GF65 for $800 at Best Buy.]