Save $50 on Razer’s Basilisk gaming mouse

If you want to zoom around your desktop like never before, today is your day. Amazon is selling the Razer Basilisk v2 for $30. That’s a savings of $50. Amazon is also sweetening the pot. In addition to the mouse, Amazon is giving away the Razer Mouse Bungee v3, which is a contraption for guiding and containing the mouse wire.

To get this deal, you need to add both items to your cart. They must be sold by Amazon, not a third-party retailer. For more information, see the “Extra Savings” tag underneath the price on the product page.

The Basilisk v2 features a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, which you can switch on-the-fly based on your needs. It also has Chroma RGB lighting, 11 programmable buttons, 5 onboard memory profiles, and Razer’s own specialized switches that the company claims are three times faster than the typical mechanical switches.

It’s an excellent mouse for gaming as well as productivity. It does have a gamer-esque look to it, which some folks may not like.

As for the freebie, this is a basic stand that helps keep your desktop clean and tidy. Razer built it to give wired mice a drag-free feeling, which is similar to what you might find in a wireless one. It has a weighted base as well as silicone rubber underneath to keep the contraption from slipping. It’s a nice little add-on.

[Today’s deal: Razer Basilisk v2 and Razer Mouse Bungee v3 for $30 on Amazon.]