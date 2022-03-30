Get Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2022 for just $100

Spring is the perfect time to bump up your photography and video production game, at least at the prosumer level. B&H Photo and Video is selling Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2022 for $100. That’s $50 off of the usual price, and you can get the software as a direct download or on DVD.

We haven’t reviewed Photoshop Elements in a few years, but we’ve always loved the software. This version adds some nice features such as warping photos to fit into shapes such as glasses or a ball. After focusing on humans for a few years, Photoshop is also improving pet photos with adjustments like the ability to remove collars, refining fur edges, and color/lighting edits.

If you’re more into video, the Premiere Elements 2022 will be a nice addition. This software can pick the right aspect ratio for your videos and it can auto-reframe the subject to keep the important stuff in the frame. You can also add some overlay animations to your videos or easily adjust shadows and lighting.

If you’re into photo and video editing, this package is worth picking up at the sale price.

[Today’s deal: Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2022 for $100 at B&H Photo and Video.]