Celebrate World Backup Day with this one-day sale on drives, SD cards, and more

March 31st is World Backup Day. It’s a day to remember the importance of backing up your data. If you haven’t got a local backup going, Amazon is here to support you. The online retailer has a one-day sale on external drives, SD cards, and more. This deal ends just before midnight on Thursday evening. Here are our top three picks from the sale.

First up, we’ve got the 5TB WD Black D10 Game Drive for $100. That’s $30 off of the usual price and close to the all-time low of $92. This is an external hard drive that comes in an all black metal case for that hardened “I’m serious about Halo” look. If you need more storage, there’s also an 8TB version of this drive on sale for $190. That’s down from $220.

If you need something faster, the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for $200. That’s down from $240. We gave an earlier version of this drive 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. The version on sale today has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection, and 1,050 megabytes per second sequential reads and 1,000 MB/s writes.

Finally, we have the 500GB Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD for $80, which is down from $105. This external SSD promises up to 1,050 MB/s sequential read speeds and 1,000 MB/s sequential writes. We reviewed this drive and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on drives and memory at Amazon.]