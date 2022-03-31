Take advantage of Asus’ one-day sale on desktops, laptops, and more

If you’re looking for a new laptop, today is a good day to go shopping at Amazon. The online retailer has a one-day sale on Asus laptops, desktops, and Chromebooks. The sale prices end just before midnight Pacific time on Thursday. Here are our top three picks from the sale.

First up is the Asus TUF Dash 15 for $850, which is down from $950. This laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The CPU is an Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i7-11370H with four cores, eight threads, and a maximum boost frequency of 4.8GHz. It also has 8GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard NVMe storage, and the GPU is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. This is a good 1080p gaming laptop, though with the RTX 3050, you will likely have to dial down the graphics from Ultra on demanding games. It’s running Windows 10, but is Windows 11 ready.

If you don’t want a Windows machine, then a Chromebook is always a useful device. The Asus Chromebook CX1 is $225 instead of being closer to $270. This Chromebook features a 14-inch 1080p display, an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. That’s not much for Windows, but for Chrome OS it’s quite good. It will also run Android apps as well as Linux desktop apps.

Finally, for creators, the Asus VivoBook 15 K513 is $695. That’s down from a fluctuating price closer to $800. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p OLED display, a Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage, and an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. This laptop would be excellent for Photoshop enthusiasts.

[Today’s deal: One-day Asus PC sale at Amazon.]