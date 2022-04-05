Save 85% off a lifetime subscription to this ultra fast VPN

VPNs are designed to protect against hackers. Unfortunately, they also tend to slow down connections, so your web experience is less enjoyable. Wish you could have the best of both worlds? Then JellyVPN might be the right service for you — and particularly this week since a lifetime subscription is discounted to $59.

Unlike so many other services out there, JellyVPN provides unlimited bandwidth for exceptional data transfer speeds. That means that you’ll still be able to use the internet like you do now. And it doesn’t compromise your security in the process either. You’ll enjoy near watertight protection against hackers and they won’t log your activity either, so there’s no chance your security will be compromised.

Plus, when it comes to overall value, JellyVPN is top tier. The cost to subscribe for life — which is currently discounted by 85 percent — is what some other VPN services charge for a single year. But it’s not for a year, it’s for life. That means you buy it once and then you’ll never have to spend another dime again for protection, which is a great deal in our books.

JellyVPN: Lifetime Subscription – $59

See Deal

Prices subject to change.