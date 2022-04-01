Get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti for just $750

It’s a good time to get a solid graphics card at a solid price. What? Yes, but not for one of the cheaper cards. Today only Newegg is selling the Gigabyte Vision Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti for $750. That’s $150 off the MSRP, which is pretty much what these cards are going for these days–a miracle in itself. The deal expires just before midnight Pacific time on Friday evening.

We reviewed the 3070 Ti close to a year ago and gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars. According to our review, we called it “a decent graphics card bracketed by much better options, but you’ll enjoy it if you manage to snag one.”

With the 3070 Ti, you can expect no compromises 1080p gaming. But even in these waning days of graphics card craziness, you can get cheaper options for that resolution. However, this GPU shines with 1440p, which is very good. This card is also capable of entry-level 4K.

The card features Nvidia’s “best in class ray tracing, DLSS 2.0,” as we said in our review, as well as other Nvidia goodies like Reflex and G-Sync.

If you want a solid card at a good price, today is a great day to buy.

[Today’s deal: Gigabyte Vision Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti for $750 at Newegg.]