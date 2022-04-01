Level up your gaming setup with this ultrawide monitor for $300

Interested in one of those enormous gaming monitors? Right now, you can get a 34-inch curved 3440-by-1440 ultrawide monitor for $300 at Amazon or B&H Photo and Video. While both retailers are accepting orders, shipping times are delayed. If you can wait, however, this is a nice deal for an ultrawide monitor.

The Gigabyte G34WQC has a VA panel and an aspect ratio of 21:9, which is beyond the usual 16:9. It also has a 1500R curvature, which will make you feel like you’re inside the game.

This monitor has a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and FreeSync. For ports, it has two HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.4. The DisplayPort can support FreeSync all the way up to the maximum refresh rate of 144Hz–the HDMI tops out at 120Hz. It also has a maximum brightness of 350 nits and a 1 millisecond response time.

This monitor will take some getting used to since it’s so wide, but if you have the desk space, it promises an excellent gaming experience.

[Today’s deal: Gigabyte G34WQC for $300 at Amazon and B&H Photo and Video.]