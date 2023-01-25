Best free VPN of 2023: It’s important to choose wisely

Virtual private networks (VPNs) are one of the most effective ways to stay safe while online. They allow you to stay anonymous and get past region blocks on certain websites. However, VPNs usually cost money and you don’t always want to add an extra monthly expense to an already tight budget. That’s where free VPNs come in. They can provide you with a similar level of security for virtually—pun intended—nothing. But not all free VPNs are built the same. Oftentimes, when things sound too good to be true, they usually are.

With many free VPNs you’ll encounter unexpected restrictions such as speeds, a bandwidth cap, or a limit to the countries you can access. Essentially, you get what you pay for. While we advise that you opt for a premium VPN, such as those in our roundup of the best VPNs, we understand that sometimes you just need quick and easy basic protection without having to pay for yet another service. Therefore we’ve curated a list of the best free VPNs you can find. Following our recommendations you can read about what to look for in a free VPN and how we test.

1. Windscribe – Best free VPN Pros Simple setup

Good performance

Great free plan Cons Tricky security track record with 2021 server incident

Slow loading of browser extension MSRP: $9.00 per month Best Prices Today: The Windscribe VPN service seems to get better and better each time we review a new version. It not only has an excellent Pro version that is reasonably priced, but it has a stand-out free service as well. What makes Windscribe’s free service really stand out is all the perks. You get a maximum 10GB of bandwidth per month and no device limits. To get that bandwidth you need a confirmed email address. If not, you’re stuck at 2GB per month. The free service offers 10 regional connections including the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, and Romania. It also has a ton of privacy features such as blockers for site notifications and “we use cookies” banners, WebRTC leak protection, location spoofing, user agent rotation, and more. The service is also extremely easy to use with a simple setup and solid performance for a free VPN. We not only recommend the Windscribe free service on its own, but also as an easy way to get to know the service before committing to a paid tier with premium features. Read our full Review Windscribe Pro 2. ProtonVPN – Best free VPN for speed Pros Fantastic speeds

Easy-to-use multi-hop feature

Supports TOR over VPN connections Cons Expensive MSRP: $96 Best Prices Today: If you’re looking for speed and excellent privacy in a free VPN then ProtonVPN is an excellent choice. There are some big limitations with this service, but thankfully no limitations on speeds. Instead, ProtonVPN limits you to one device connection at a time, and you only get three countries to choose from including the U.S., the Netherlands, and Japan. Still, that’s a good deal, making this a very useful free VPN. ProtonVPN is the second-fastest VPN in our tests making this the one you want if speed is important to you. Read our full Review ProtonVPN 3. Hide.me – Best for speed runner-up Pros Good download speeds

Easy-to-use Windows app

No-logs promise Cons Speeds were inconsistent in our tests

Expensive paid-tier subscription MSRP: $100 Best Prices Today: It’s close to two years since we last reviewed this VPN, but even so, its speeds are within the top 20. That makes it plenty speedy for the typical use cases for a free VPN. When you use Hide.me free you are limited to 10GB per month and one device at a time, as well as five region choices including Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, U.S. East and U.S. West. Read our full Review Hide.me 4. TunnelBear – Best free VPN for get-in, get-out chores Pros Easy-to-use interface

Good speeds

Good Wi-Fi security detection Cons Logging of generic data MSRP: $60 Best Prices Today: We’ve always really liked TunnelBear. It’s simple to use, affordable, and the speeds are fine. In our speed tests, TunnelBear was outside the top 20, but its speeds were still good last we looked, with an average global speed of 30.6 megabytes per second. That’s more than enough for what this free VPN would be suited for, since you get a maximum of 500MB per month. The idea is to provide a trial for testing out the service before making a bigger commitment. Nevertheless, it’s enough for quick hits when you’re on the road for checking email, or some basic web browsing. Plus, TunnelBear keeps track of your bandwidth usage so you can see when you’re getting too close to the limit. Read our full Review TunnelBear

What to look for in a free VPN

Choosing a free VPN is a question of weighing the trade-offs with each service. Do you want unlimited bandwidth, but a restriction on devices? Or is it preferable to have more devices but deal with a bandwidth limit?

One thing you definitely want to avoid is a VPN that is ad supported. Ads expose you to tracking by the company delivering ads, which is probably something you don’t want. You also want to stay away from any deal that suggests you can get a VPN by “sharing” your bandwidth like we saw with the Hola VPN scandal back in 2015. You also want to watch out for any VPNs you’ve never heard of, or that haven’t been reviewed much by third parties.

After that, you want to consider the usual issues such as the privacy policy, Netflix support, operating system support, and the countries that you’re looking for.

How we test VPNs

All VPNs are tested on a Windows machine with an Ethernet connection. Our approach is not to show you actual speeds, since those can vary based on any number of factors like your ISP, time of day, device quality, and so on. Instead, we show the average bandwidth loss as a percentage since there’s always going to be bandwidth loss with VPNs.

Each VPN is tested over three days. On each testing day, we first take the base speed with no VPN active. Then we test the speeds in five different countries three times each. Once all the testing is done we create a global average and compare that to the average base speed, and then express the drop in bandwidth as a percentage for the reasons we mentioned above.

Free VPNs aren’t a top recommendation, but if you’re going to go that way we’d strongly suggest the five VPNs mentioned here.

