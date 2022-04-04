This robot vacuum will also mop your floors and it’s $170 off today

If you’ve been perusing online shops for a robot vacuum, today you’re in luck. Amazon is selling the Roborock S5 Max for $380, which is down from a usual price around $550 and a savings of $170. It’s not clear how long this sale will last. The vacuum is technically being sold by Roborock itself, but Amazon takes care of shipping, meaning it’s covered by the retailer’s return policy.

We reviewed the Roborock S5 Max a little over two years ago and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The Roborock S5 Max is an excellent robot vacuum/mop hybrid that will give your home’s floors a comprehensive cleaning,” we said.

The S5 Max’s vacuum functionality features 2,000Pa suction as well as LiDar navigation and up to four levels for mapping. You can include no-go zones, no-mop zones, and “invisible walls” to keep your vacuum out of the areas you don’t want it to go.

The mopping tank has a 290 milliliter tank for floor mopping and the vacuum has a 180-minute runtime (according to Roborock). It also works with Amazon’s Alexa for voice control.

It’s not a particularly new vacuum, but it checks off all the right boxes and right now it’s available at a good price.

[Today’s deal: Roborock S5 Max for $380 at Amazon.]