This 1440p high refresh rate gaming monitor from Samsung is just $250 right now

If you’re looking for a high refresh rate monitor, today is your lucky day. Amazon is selling the Samsung Odyssey G5 27-inch 1440p high refresh rate monitor for $250. The usual price fluctuates between $100 to $200 more than today’s sale price.

This monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate. It’s also packing FreeSync, which reduces stutter and helps keep those frames buttery smooth. To get the maximum refresh rate with FreeSync, you need to use the DisplayPort, as HDMI tops out at 144Hz.

Samsung also says this monitor has HDR10. However, for true high dynamic range, which allows for a greater range of colors on a display, you need at least 1,000 nits of brightness. The Odyssey taps out at 350. It’s also an ultra-wide monitor, which means the aspect ratio is 21:9 and not the usual 16:9. This may take some getting used to, but it should provide a more immersive experience.

This a nice little monitor well worth considering.

[Today’s deal: 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor for $250 at Amazon.]