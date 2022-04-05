Get the Apple Watch SE for $230, today only

The budget Apple Watch SE is available a great price today. Amazon is selling the 40mm Apple Watch SE for $230. That’s down from the most recent price of $250 and just $10 higher than the all-time low. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Tuesday evening.

We reviewed the Apple Watch SE when it first came out in 2020 and gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars. The lower rating wasn’t so much a complaint about the watch as much as the expectation that it would fall behind future Apple Watch devices. That’s why we said in the review, “There’s no denying that the Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches around.”

The Apple Watch SE offers a lot of the features you’re looking for including fitness and activity tracking, a heart rate monitor, and a retina display. It’s water resistant, too. It can also run apps from the App Store. What it can’t do, however, is take blood oxygen or ECG readings. If you’re looking for those features in an Apple Watch, than you need to check out the Series 6 or 7.

If you can do without those advanced features, you can save some money on a very solid smart watch.

[Today’s deal: 40mm Apple Watch SE for $230 on Amazon.]