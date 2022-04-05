Calling all gamers! This Razer mechanical keyboard is just $140

Nothing beats a mechanical keyboard when it comes to speed and accuracy. It’s a dream to type on one for everyday stuff, too. If you haven’t made the mechanical jump yet, Amazon can help. The online retailer is selling the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro mechanical wireless gaming keyboard for $140. That’s $40 to $90 off the usual price.

We reviewed the BlackWidow V3 Pro and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars plus an Editors’ Choice Award. In our review, we called it “a wireless keyboard with gaming audacity.” The keyboard features yellow mechanical switches, which are linear and silent.

Instead of going with MX Cherry switches like many keyboard makers, Razer makes its own switches. “The new Yellow switches are super-smooth and stable all the way through a generous 3.5mm of key travel. These are easily the best linear switches I’ve used in a retail keyboard,” our reviewer said.

This keyboard also has Chroma RGB lighting as well as transparent switch housing to make those lights shine even more. Razer says they have doubleshot ABS keycaps, though we’ve found these keys aren’t as long lasting as PBT options. Still, they should be plenty good for now and they are replaceable should the need arise.

This is a nice keyboard, especially for under $150.

[Today’s deal: Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro for $140 at Amazon.]