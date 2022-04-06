This HP gaming monitor with a high refresh rate is just $160

Budget gamers looking for an upgrade from that regular old office monitor can find one at Amazon today. The online retailer is selling a 24-inch class HP monitor for $160. That’s better than the $223 to $260 it usually sells for.

This 23.8-inch IPS display features 1080p resolution with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. It’s packing FreeSync for buttery smooth gaming with little to not stutter. It also has a fairly solid-looking base that includes a gas piston design, which allows you to adjust the height to your liking. It has tilt, but it’s not clear how many degrees it goes back and forth.

With a 144Hz refresh rate, you can go well past the usual 60 frames-per-second if your graphics card can handle it. Speaking of which, this monitor has DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0. That means you can use either port to hit those upper frame rates.

At 24 inches, this is a medium-sized monitor bordering on small. That said, it’s an excellent deal for the budget gamer looking to improve their visuals for less.

[Today’s deal: HP X24ih gaming monitor for $180 at Amazon.]