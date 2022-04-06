Crucial’s 2TB SSD earned our highest praise, and now it’s $110 off

One of our favorite SSDs is on sale today and we’re super jazzed about it. Amazon is selling the 2TB Crucial P5 for $180. That’s a savings of $110.

We reviewed the Crucial P5 and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The P5 is an excellent mid-range SSD that can run with the big drives in everyday performance, and even in all but the most demanding long transfers,” we said.

The P5 also earned an honorable mention in our round-up of the best PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs. “The Crucial P5 is another great, affordable NVMe SSD that performs on par with much costlier options, and would likely be our top pick if the SK Hynix Gold P31 didn’t exist,” we said.

The Crucial P5 promises 3,400 megabytes per second sequential read speeds and 3,000 MB/s sequential writes. In our review, the 1TB version exceeded the sequential read speeds and was just a smidge under the sequential writes. Crucial also packages a 5-year limited warranty with this drive and promises a maximum endurance rating of 1,200 terabytes written.

It’s an excellent value for an NVMe SSD of this capacity and performance.

[Today’s deal: 2TB Crucial P5 for $180 at Amazon.]