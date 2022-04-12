Dell P2723QE review: A solid 4K USB-C hub monitor for home offices

At a glance Expert’s Rating Pros Works as a USB-C hub

A computer monitor can be many things, but for most, it has a simple task: reliably, legibly, and comfortably display what a PC needs to display. This isn’t difficult, but it leans monitors towards traits different from a television or tablet.

Dell’s P2723QE is an excellent example. This productivity monitor lacks all of the buzzy, hype-worthy features you might expect from a monitor in its price range. There’s no enhanced refresh rate, no wide color gamut, no OLED, no HDR. What it does offer is a sharp 4K image, consistent performance, and tons of connectivity.

Dell P2723QE Specs and Features

Two things jump out from the Dell P2723QE’s specifications: resolution and connectivity. 4K resolution is not unusual at this price, but it’s still nice to see in a 27-inch monitor. This is also a USB-C hub monitor with up to 90 watts of Power Delivery and DisplayPort Alternate Mode. That’s good news if you intend to connect a USB-C laptop.

Display size: 27-inch

Native resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

Panel type: IPS

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Adaptive Sync: No

Ports: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort Alternative Mode and Power Delivery, 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x Ethernet

Stand adjustment: Height, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot

VESA mount: Yes, 100mm x 100mm

Speakers: No

Price: $799 MSRP ($584.99 typical)

Don’t let the $799 MSRP scare you. Dell has a habit of setting a high MSRP and then immediately undercutting the price. The monitor is $584.99 on Dell’s website. This position it between the Dell S2722QC, which has USB-C but no Ethernet and just 65 watts of power delivery, and the U2723QE, which is more expensive but supports a wider color gamut.

Dell P2723QE Design: Compact

Dell’s recent productivity monitors go for a compact, slim-bezel design. There’s only the slightest sliver of bezel along the top and sides and a small chin on the bottom. It’s so small, apparently, that there’s no room for a Dell logo, so that is moved to the stand.

This doesn’t leave much to comment on. I expect most people won’t even realize the monitor is made by Dell (and, I expect, most don’t really care). It’s a bit boring, but makes sense for a monitor that’s geared towards use in a home office, and I do appreciate the monitor is close to the all-screen dream.

Matt Smith/Foundry

A height adjustable stand comes standard and, like the monitor itself, mostly blends in with its surroundings. It adjusts for height, tilt, swivel, and pivot, and adjustments are buttery-smooth. The basic, rectangular base which takes up little desk space. There’s also a 100mm x 100mm VESA mount for use with a third-party stand or monitor arm.

The slim bezels and compact stand make for a small, tight 27-inch display. This isn’t trivial. I often complain of monitors with big, bulky stands that take up too much space on my desk. That’s not a problem here.

Dell P2723QE Features and Menu: Great for connectivity, not calibration

The Dell P2723QE is advertised as a “USB-C hub monitor,” which means it can replace a dedicated USB-C hub or, in some cases, a dock. The monitor’s USB-C port has DisplayPort Alternate Mode and delivers up to 90 watts through Power Delivery. That’s enough to handle most laptops that charge over USB-C.

Matt Smith/Foundry

Connecting over USB-C enables four downstream USB-A ports that can be used to connect more wired peripherals. The monitor also has an Ethernet port, something that’s not found on most competing USB-C hub displays. That’s good news if you want the reliability of wired Internet on your work machine.

Aside from USB-C, the P2723QE has one HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.4. It also has a DisplayPort output, enabling an often overlooked feature called DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport. This can daisy-chain an additional monitor to the P2723QE. That’s handy if you want a multi-monitor setup but your PC has limited video output options.

Matt Smith/Foundry

While the Dell P2723QE has plenty of connectivity, the on-screen menu comes up a bit short. There’s not much to change aside from brightness, contrast, and hue, plus basic RGB color adjustment. There’s no precise gamma or color temperature settings.

The monitor also lacks built-in speakers. It’s not a major downside, but even a basic pair of speakers would be appreciated. If you pick this monitor up, you’ll want to check out our roundup of the best budget computer speakers as well.

Dell P2723QE Image Quality: A good foundation

The P2723QE doesn’t make big promises about image quality. It doesn’t offer an unusual panel technology and isn’t even a wide color gamut monitor, which some buyers might expect given its price. Still, the monitor looks pleasing in most situations.

Matt Smith/Foundry

Maximum SDR brightness came in at a modest 314 nits. This is not the highest of recent monitors, but it’s about where I’d expect a productivity monitor to land. This level of brightness is more than adequate for use in a bright room and most owners will use the monitor at a brightness setting somewhere between 50 and 75 percent of maximum.

Matt Smith/Foundry

The P2723QE landed at a rather solid maximum contrast ratio of 1140:1. This is at the upper end of what is typical for an IPS monitor with an edge lit backlight. While this contrast ratio is not exceptional it does beat many alternative productivity monitors such as the less expensive Asus ProArt displays and BenQ U2700.

Matt Smith/Foundry

Color gamut lands at 100 percent of sRGB, 86 percent of DCI-P3, and only 76 percent of AdobeRGB. These numbers are not impressive and mean the P2723QE won’t be a good choice for content creation beyond the sRGB color space.

It’s possible to find monitors with better color support such as the Samsung S80A and Asus ProArt PA279CV. On the other hand, neither of those competitors can match the P2723QE’s range of USB-C connectivity.

Matt Smith/Foundry

Measured color error came in at an average of 1.94. That’s a solid result and generally accurate enough to provide a lifelike image. Importantly, no specific color measured had an error beyond four – past that, I consider the error to be obvious even in day-to-day use.

The P2723QE’s gamma curve came at 2.3, which means content is often a bit darker than intended. I felt this was noticeable in day-to-day use. It’s not a serious problem and can provide a richer, deeper look, but it might bother discerning owners. Color temperature was 6600K out of the box, very close to the preferred color temperature of 6500K. The overall image looks slightly bluish but never distant or clinical. Luminance uniformity was good any my review unit any large bright spots along the edges that could distract while using the monitor in a dark room.

Sharpness is fantastic. 4K resolution on a 27-inch monitor works out to about 163 pixels per inch and, as with all 4K IPS monitors, text clarity and high-contrast edges look outstanding. This is a benefit in movies and games, of course, but also key for productivity. Small fonts are easier to read and it’s possible to pack more usable windows into the same display space.

Overall, the Dell P2723QE is a solid performer but doesn’t overdeliver. Its most notable trait might be its lack of any weakness. This is important, since a big deficit in one aspect of image quality can really throw off a monitor’s look. The P2723QE seems to aim for consistency, and it hits the mark.

Dell P2723QE HDR Performance: Nothing to see here

The Dell P2723QE doesn’t support HDR. This may disappoint some buyers, but HDR was never going to be a strength of this monitor, so excluding it is a wise choice. The lack of HDR means I don’t need to explain why the monitor’s HDR is bad. It’s just not there – so, if you need it, look elsewhere.

Dell P2723QE Motion Performance: Don’t buy it for Valorant

Matt Smith/Foundry

Good news! The Dell P2723QE is an outstanding monitor for Solitaire. You’ll be amazed by the sharpness of the game’s interface.

Ok, jokes aside – this monitor makes zero effort to enhance entertainment of any kind. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and does not support Adaptive Sync. Games do look good thanks to the monitor’s high resolution, decent contrast, and good color accuracy. Players of Civilization VI or Microsoft Flight Simulator will be happy. If you’re training for the path to pro in Valorant, however, move on.

Conclusion

Dell’s P2723QE is all business. It lacks HDR or a high refresh rate and purposely delivers a design so basic that most people won’t realize the monitor is made by Dell. This is balanced by its versatile USB-C connectivity, small footprint, and consistent image quality.

I don’t think anyone will feel excited to hit the buy button on this monitor. With that said, if you want a good daily driver with USB-C connectivity and enough power delivery to handle nearly any USB-C laptop, the P2723QE is a fine choice.