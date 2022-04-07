Score this powerful RTX 3070 laptop for an absurdly low $1,200

Looking for a solid gaming laptop at an excellent price? Today is your lucky day. Antonline is selling the Gigabyte Aorus 15P XD with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for $1,200. That’s $700 off of the MSRP.

The Gigabyte Aorus 15P XD has a lot to offer. First, we’ve got a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a stunning 240Hz refresh rate. That means you can crank the frames way past the PC gaming grade of 60 fps. The RTX 3070 should have no problem doing that at 1080p. It also has DLSS and ray-tracing.

The CPU is an eight-core, sixteen-thread Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i7-11800H with a boost to 4.6GHz. This particular CPU has since been superseded by the Alder Lake Core i7-12800H, but the Tiger Lake version is still a screaming good processor.

This laptop is packing 16GB of RAM, which is perfect for a high end gaming laptop. It’s not overkill and it doesn’t expose your system to potential issues for high end gaming when you’ve only got 8GB. As for storage, this model has a 1TB NVMe SSD. That’s plenty of room for games and you can throw a photo or two on there too.

[Today’s deal: Gigabyte Aorus 15P XD with an RTX 3070 for $1,200 at Antonline.com.]