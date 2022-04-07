This screaming fast 240Hz Dell esports monitor is $210 after a 51% discount

If you’re looking to upgrade to premiere 1080p gaming visuals, today is the day to do it. Dell is selling a 24.5-inch 1080p gaming monitor with an insane 240Hz refresh rate for just $210. That’s $220 off the MSRP.

The Dell S2522HG is a 24.5-inch IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate and FreeSync. It’s also G-Sync compatible if you’re rocking a Nvidia graphics card. Either way, you can sync up the refresh rate on the monitor with your graphics card for buttery smooth visuals.

Dell outfitted this IPS monitor with top notch color fidelity that’s 99 percent sRGB. For ports, it has two HDMI and one DisplayPort 1.2. Those ports work with FreeSync up to the maximum frame rate.

This monitor has an adjustable stand with a range of 130mm. There’s also a swivel between -45 to 45 degrees. You can easily adjust this monitor to exactly how you need it.

The only drawback is that it doesn’t have speaker. That said, there is a headphone jack if you want to hook directly into the monitor. If you can live with no speakers, then this is a fantastic deal. You don’t want this opportunity.

[Today’s deal: Dell S2522HG for $210 at Dell.com.]