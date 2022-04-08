Watch: 5 crucial things to know about the Steam Deck

Valve’s portable PC powerhouse is the biggest-smallest thing to hit PC gaming in years. In fact the Steam Deck is so popular that if you don’t have one now, you’ll probably be waiting until the tail end of this year to get your hands on one. Since you’ve got nothing but time, why not drool at that beautiful hardware and learn a bit more about it over on the PCWorld YouTube channel?

If you’re ready for deep dives, we’ve covered the Steam Deck exhaustively here on the site. But if you need the basics and all the most usual questions asked that’ll fit into a bathroom break (yeah, we know you’re reading this on your phone), Keith May is here to fill you in. He’ll cover the basics of the hardware, its power and capability, the operating system, the available games, and what it’s actually like to play this thing. He’ll also cover how the Steam Deck’s unique combination of console and touch controls work for PC games.

The Steam Deck is opening up truly portable PC gaming in ways that we haven’t seen before because of its exhaustive work on both hardware and software. If you need even more info on the Steam Deck, be sure to check out our exhaustive text guide on the gadget. And if you like the video, make sure to subscribe to PCWorld on YouTube!