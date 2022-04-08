Home / Accessories
Deal

We use this killer Dell display for our own multi-monitor setup, and it’s $150 off

Dell's taken $150 off the price of this 1440p, 75Hz display.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
A dell monitor facing from right with a mountains behind a marsh landscape.
Dell

We’ve done a lot of monitor deals lately, but when one of our staff writers spotted this one from Dell, we just had to cover it. The online retailer is selling a 27-inch 75Hz 1440p monitor for $220. That’s $150 off the MSRP and a fantastic price for a monitor like this.

This is an IPS panel and while it’s not officially a gaming monitor, it does have the basics including a plus-60Hz refresh rate. It’s also packing FreeSync, which lines up the refresh rates between your graphics card and the display for a buttery smooth gaming experience.

If need a nice monitor for work, this is a nice choice. It’s fine for a little gaming on the side, too. The staff writer that originally alerted us to this deal actually uses these as secondary monitors in a three-display setup., They’re especially good for a multi-monitor setup thanks to the thin side bezels.

[Today’s deal: Dell S2721D for $220 at Dell.com.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

    Related:
  • Monitors
  • Gear
  • Deals

, Contributor

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Recent stories by Ian Paul:

Coupon Codes