We use this killer Dell display for our own multi-monitor setup, and it’s $150 off

We’ve done a lot of monitor deals lately, but when one of our staff writers spotted this one from Dell, we just had to cover it. The online retailer is selling a 27-inch 75Hz 1440p monitor for $220. That’s $150 off the MSRP and a fantastic price for a monitor like this.

This is an IPS panel and while it’s not officially a gaming monitor, it does have the basics including a plus-60Hz refresh rate. It’s also packing FreeSync, which lines up the refresh rates between your graphics card and the display for a buttery smooth gaming experience.

If need a nice monitor for work, this is a nice choice. It’s fine for a little gaming on the side, too. The staff writer that originally alerted us to this deal actually uses these as secondary monitors in a three-display setup., They’re especially good for a multi-monitor setup thanks to the thin side bezels.

[Today’s deal: Dell S2721D for $220 at Dell.com.]