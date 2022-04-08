Swanky OLED laptops usually cost a fortune, but this Asus VivoBook is $599

If you’re into creative work, this is the deal you’ve been looking for. Walmart is selling the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 K3400 for $599. That’s $150 off of the MSRP.

That standout feature is the 14-inch 2880-by-1800 OLED display. OLED displays promises a much sharper image than the usual LED backlit stuff you find on most laptops. It also has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which will look a little wider than the typical 16:9.

The processor is an Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i5-11300H with four cores, eight threads, and a boost to 4.4GHz. That’s a solid bit of processing power. It’s packing 8GB of RAM and it has 256GB of onboard NVMe storage. Asus also loaded this clamshell with some nice ports including one Thunderbolt 4, a standard USB 3.2 port, and one USB 2.0. There’s even HDMI out and a headphone jack. For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Last but not least, you’re also getting a free three month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud. Cool, right?

If you like to do some graphic design or photo editing, this laptop is a nice choice.

[Today’s deal: Asus VivoBook Pro 14 K3400 for $599 at Walmart.]