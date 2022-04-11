Get 12 Linux certification training courses on sale for just $69 today

Developers almost always prefer to use Linux over other operating systems — and for a lot of good reasons. Heard about its many benefits and want to start using Linux yourself? Then the Complete 2022 Linux Certification Training Bundle, on sale right now for $69, might be a good way to get started.

This package features twelve beginner-friendly courses that introduce students to the Linux OS. They’ll learn the very basics of how the operating system works, get acquainted with shell scripting, and find out about security techniques too. By the end, they’ll come to understand exactly why most tech professionals find Linux overwhelmingly superior when it comes to doing their work.

Not sold on web-based training? Don’t give it a second thought. Every course in the Complete 2022 Linux Certification Training Bundle comes highly rated. And they’re provided by iCollege too, a very respected source for web-based training. That means that you can expect these courses to provide a high level of education. Plus, since the enrollment cost is so small, you’ll be getting way more bang for your buck, which is always nice.

The Complete 2022 Linux Certification Training Bundle – $69

See Deal

Prices subject to change.