Prep for Microsoft PowerShell certifications with six courses for $20

If you work with computers for a living, then Microsoft PowerShell is something you should be familiar with. Not sure what it’s used for? Then the 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle, offered at the discounted price of just $19.99, will help you get up to speed quickly.

The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle offers a beginner-friendly introduction to this valuable tool. It features six web-based courses that show students how to automate common computer maintenance and administrative tasks, introduce them to scripting, and even get them started using Python to code automated GUIs.

Every course is facilitated by Vijay Saini, a respected PowerShell expert who’s earned a stellar rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars from his past students. They’re delivered entirely via the web so it’s easy to fit your training around all your other commitments, and you’ll enjoy lifetime access which means you are free to go at your own pace.

When you consider how expensive tech training can be, then the 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle is a breath of fresh air. And this week, the cost to enroll works out to a paltry $3.33 per course — a bargain any way you look at it.

The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle – $19.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.