Our favorite smart power strip is a whopping 41% off

Our favorite power strip is available at an excellent price right now. Amazon is selling the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi smart power strip HS300 for $47. That’s 41% off of the original $79.99 price.

We reviewed the HS300 and gave it a stunning 5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip makes all the right choices, from a sleek design that fits in with home decor to a set of advanced scheduling options for every kind of routine and travel need—and surge protection,” we said.

When it comes to smart gear, we often think of our light bulbs, coffee makers, and so on. But smart switches and plugs are cool because they’re cheaper and you don’t have to replace much.

The HS300 features 6 smart outlets with independent control for each one. This can let you power up floor lamps, fans, space heaters, and more. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

This is a solid price for an excellent power strip.

[Today’s deal: TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi smart power strip HS300 for $47 at Amazon.]