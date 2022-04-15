This MS Excel training bundle is on sale for just $35 today

Microsoft Excel is probably the most widely used spreadsheet in the world. Most companies, in fact, require new applicants to have a working knowledge of it if they want to be considered for a position. Want to learn how to use Excel on your own terms? Then the 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle is an opportunity you can’t afford to miss.

The 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle provides a beginner friendly introduction to this important productivity software. Students will receive over 70 hours of in-depth training through twelve expert-led courses that show them the basics of Excel, how to use formulas to accomplish tasks, data analysis with PivotTables, and a whole lot more.

What makes this bundle so special is that it’s delivered entirely via the web. That means you can learn on your own schedule and plan around your other commitments. And each top rated course is delivered by StreamSkill, a proven source for web-based training with over one million students to date, so you’ll be learning from some of the best in the business.

Don’t know how to use Excel? Then this opportunity is ideal. It’s beginner-friendly, flexible, and fast. It’s also affordable since you can enroll today for just $34.99 — a bargain when compared with other training opportunities that can cost hundreds or even thousands.

The 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle – $34.99

Prices subject to change.