Bask in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5’s vivid OLED visuals for just $399

If you’re in the market for a laptop with a beautiful OLED display, Best Buy is the place to go. Right now, the big box retailer is selling the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for $399. That’s $100 off of the MSRP.

This Chromebook tablet has a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED touch display. The processor is an ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 (SC7180), which maxes out at 2.55GHz. It also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard eMMC storage.

Although you don’t want eMMC storage on a Windows laptop, it’s standard for Chromebooks and works just fine. The Lenovo will also run Crostini, which means you can use Linux desktop apps. However, it’s an ARM-based machine, so there may be some apps that aren’t available to use on this device. It’ll run the Play Store as well, making it feel more like a standard tablet. Lenovo also packages the Duet 5 with a keyboard cover.

When we reviewed the Duet 5 in late 2021, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars. Our reviewer wasn’t a huge fan of the laptop part of the Duet 5, but said it was “still an excellent tablet.”

[Today’s deal: 128GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for $399 at Best Buy.]