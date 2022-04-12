Home / Laptops
Bask in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5’s vivid OLED visuals for just $399

Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for $100 off the MSRP.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
If you’re in the market for a laptop with a beautiful OLED display, Best Buy is the place to go. Right now, the big box retailer is selling the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for $399. That’s $100 off of the MSRP.

This Chromebook tablet has a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED touch display. The processor is an ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 (SC7180), which maxes out at 2.55GHz. It also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard eMMC storage.

Although you don’t want eMMC storage on a Windows laptop, it’s standard for Chromebooks and works just fine. The Lenovo will also run Crostini, which means you can use Linux desktop apps. However, it’s an ARM-based machine, so there may be some apps that aren’t available to use on this device. It’ll run the Play Store as well, making it feel more like a standard tablet. Lenovo also packages the Duet 5 with a keyboard cover.

When we reviewed the Duet 5 in late 2021, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars. Our reviewer wasn’t a huge fan of the laptop part of the Duet 5, but said it was “still an excellent tablet.”

[Today’s deal: 128GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for $399 at Best Buy.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

